SPENCER — Services for Vita Marie Bernt, 86, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Butte Healthcare Center in Butte.
STANTON — Memorial services for Harlan E. Cox, 80, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton.
EWING — Memorial services for Delbert “Sonny” Carl Jr., 79, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Ewing. Burial will be Ewing City Cemetery with military rites by Sanders American Legion Post 214 and the Legion Riders.
WINSIDE — Services for Karl E. Frederick, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winside. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Sheila M. Reed, 57, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery.
OSMOND — Private graveside services for Harold D. Brunckhorst Sr., 85, Osmond, are being arranged under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7838 of Osmond. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.
PIERCE — Services for Berle L. Higgins, 89, Newton, Kan., formerly of Pierce, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Po…
PIERCE — Services for Sheila M. Reed, 57, of Pierce are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
PAGE — Services for Fontelle Harvey, 94, of Page will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Page United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Page Cemetery. The Rev. Larmena will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill wi…
