CHAMBERS — Services for Virginia Carr, 92, Chambers, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 27, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Chambers. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Des Moines Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
She died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Neligh Care and Rehab Center in Neligh.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made the Holt County Meals on Wheels.