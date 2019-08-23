COLUMBUS — Private services for Vici Brooks, 74, Columbus, will be at a later date under the direction of Gass-Haney Funeral Home of Columbus.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Mory’s Haven in Columbus.
1945-2019
Vici Gey Brooks was born on April 4, 1945, to Clyde and Audrey (Forsberg) Mather in Plainview. She grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1963.
Vici entered the U.S. Air Force after high school and was honorably discharged in 1964. During her time in the military, Vici served as a chapel organist and choir director, and for several years after her discharge, she served in the same capacity for local churches.
Vici lived in Norfolk, where she worked in the credit and payroll department at Montgomery Ward for over 15 years before moving to Columbus in 1999.
Vici was a member of the American Legion and VFW Auxillary.
Vici is survived by a son, Sgt. Major (Ret.) Chance (Lynnea) Brooks, U.S. Army, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a son, Col. William Eric (Racheal) Brooks, U.S. Air Force, of Honolulu, Hawaii; a daughter, Keli Forney of Loup City; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Warren (Dorene) Mather of Houston, Texas.
Vici was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Audrey Mather, and a grandson, Konner Perry Forney.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.