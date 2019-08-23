Vera Hansen

PILGER — Services for Vera M. Hansen, 97, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church.
She died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.
1922-2019
Vera Marie (Folk) Hansen was born on June 1, 1922, in rural Boone County, to Clinton and Sadie (Best) Folk. She grew up in Boone County until the family moved to North Bend, where she graduated from North Bend High School in 1940. She worked at Andy’s Café in Fremont after high school.
On July 1, 1943, she married Carl Julke. After Carl passed away, she worked at the Pilger Café, where she met Harold Hansen.
On Dec. 24, 1955, she was united in marriage to Harold Hansen in Fremont. Vera cared for numerous children in Pilger over the years. She was a weather observer and trained tornado spotter for the National Weather Service for over 40 years.
Vera was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and American Legion Auxiliary Post 69. She belonged to the Norfolk Iris Society, was a founding member of the Stanton County Historical Society and had worked the concession stand with the Pilger Baseball Moms. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Becky and Larry McPhillips of David City; two sons, Bruce Hansen of Pilger and Mark Hansen of Lincoln; grandchildren David McPhillips, Sarah and Jacob Kulhanek and children Morgan Marie and Nathan Carl; a brother, Dale Folk of Ashland; and a sister, Nancy Bellar of Omaha.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents; spouses Carl Julke and Harold Hansen; a son, David Julke; a brother, Bob Folk; and sisters Joan Hoffman and Carol Kugler.