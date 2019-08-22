Timothy Hughes

Services for Timothy T. Hughes, 84, Urbandale, Iowa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to Dowling Catholic High School Foundation or St. Theresa Catholic Church Foundation.
1934-2019
Timothy Terry Hughes was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Battle Creek, to Philip and Ruth (Terry) Hughes. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1952 and received his Mortuary Degree from St. Louis College of Mortuary Science. Tim served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves for six years.
He married Rosemary Healy on May 28, 1960, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines, where they made their home and raised their three sons.
Tim started his career as a funeral director at Hamilton’s Funeral Home for 20 years and finished his career after 21 years with Iles Funeral Homes. He retired in 1999 as manager of Dunn’s Funeral Home. Tim was recognized in 2018 by the Iowa Funeral Directors Association for 60 years as a licensed funeral director.
Tim was a member of St. Serra Club of Des Moines (past president), Bishop Daley Council Knights of Columbus (past Grand Knight), Dowling General Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus (past Grand Knight), Dowling Club (past president), St. Theresa Catholic Church, St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Scottsdale, Ariz., Bishop Drumm Foundation Board and Iowa Funeral Directors Association.
Tim trained the altar servers at St. Theresa for 10 years and was actively involved with the Boy Scouts for over 10 years. In retirement, he volunteered at St. Benedict’s Mission and as a greeter at Dowling Catholic High School. Tim enjoyed following all the activities of his grandchildren.
Tim is survived by his spouse of 59 years, Rosemary; three sons, Brian (Tracee) Hughes and Jon (Suzanne) Hughes, both of West Des Moines, and Fran (Patti) Hughes of Wauwatosa, Wis.; nine grandchildren: Connor (Mallory) Hughes, Owen Hughes, William Hughes, Erin Hughes, Ian Hughes, Meghan (Carl Monje) Hughes, Daniel Hughes, Andrea Hughes and Anna Hughes; great-granddaughter McKenna Hughes; a sister, Polly Fischer of Omaha; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Edward; his parents; and his siblings, Phyllis (Jim) Kubes, Jerry Hughes, Becky Hughes and Doug Hughes.
Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.