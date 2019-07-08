Thomas Tunink

PIERCE — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Tunink, 73, Elizabeth, Colo., formerly of Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Tomek-Otto Post 72, U.S. Air Force Honors Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
He died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Comanche County Hospital in Cold Water, Kan., from a motorcycle accident.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.