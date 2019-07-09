You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Thomas Tunink

Thomas Tunink

PIERCE —Memorial services for Thomas E. “Tom” Tunink, 73, Elizabeth, Colo., formerly of Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Tomek-Otto Post 72, U.S. Air Force Honors Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

He died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Comanche County Hospital in Cold Water, Kan., from a motorcycle accident.

Memorials are directed to St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, S.D. Arrangements are under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

1946-2019

Thomas E. “Tom” Tunink was born May 10, 1946, in McLean, the son of Eugene and Dorthy (Martischang) Tunink. He served in the U.S. Air Force from May 25, 1966, to March 24, 1970.

He married Sandra Magdanz in 1967. They later divorced. He married Diane Raeside of Norfolk, and they later divorced.

Tom, throughout his life, lived in Nebraska, Louisiana, Texas and Colorado. He worked for Kenning and Reil and RK and Sons. He started his own business as Double T Balancing until the time of his death.

Tom served six years on the National Environmental Balancing Bureau National Testing, Adjusting and Balancing (TAB) Committee from November 2012 until October 2018. He had been the Rocky Mountain National Environmental Balancing Bureau (RMNEBB) technical director since around 2008 and was co-director since around 2000.

Tom was one of the “Originals” in Colorado, and everybody in the industry respected Tom. Tom achieved TAB supervisor certification in 1983 and co-owned Double T Balancing since 1986.

Tom started doing TAB in 1977 while being a Union Sheet Metal from 1965. Tom was a long time RMNEBB board member and you would see him at every NEBB National Conference. He also worked part time in the summers and Halloween at Tagawa Nursery for six years.

Tom loved working outside, growing his houseplants and riding his motorcycle. He coached soccer for many years. He loved visiting his family and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Castlerock, Colo.

Survivors include his children, Lisa (John) Hoeppner of Pierce, Curt (Kirsten) Tunink of Aurora, Colo., Scott Tunink of Pierce, Nicole Tunink and fiancé Jeremy Scurlock of Englewood, Colo., Natalie Tunink of Castlerock, Colo.; his grandchildren, Hailey Rutherford, Cassidy Tunink, Taren Tunink and Kole Tunink; and his great-grandchildren, Leia, Ezra, Kai Guyton and Jaxson Tunink.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Dorthy Tunink.

Music will be provided by organist Linda Peekenschneider and soloist Nan Jansen singing “Be Not Afraid,” “Lord Is My Shepherd,” “Amazing Grace,” “Ave Marie” and “On Eagle’s Wings.”

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Arlene Young-Bergt

WISNER — Services for Arlene Young-Bergt, 91, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Germaine Berry

TILDEN — Services for Germaine Berry, 97, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Carl Crosley

NIOBRARA — Services for Carl Crosley, 83, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Susan Sandvig

CROFTON — Services for Susan B. Sandvig, 73, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at her residence.

John Dick

SPENCER — John Dick, 92, Lynch, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Doris Pruss

DODGE — Services for Doris A. Pruss, 86, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Revs. Rodney Pruss and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Thomas Tunink

Thomas Tunink

PIERCE —Memorial services for Thomas E. “Tom” Tunink, 73, Elizabeth, Colo., formerly of Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Milit…

Gerald Stanley

LAUREL — Memorial services for Gerald D. Stanley, 88, Dixon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate with private burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

Doris Pruss

DODGE — Services for Doris A. Pruss, 86, Dodge, are pending at Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge. She died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Parkview Home in Dodge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing