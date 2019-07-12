You are the owner of this article.
WEST POINT — Services for Theresa Dinslage, 97, Dodge, formerly of West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery at Aloys.

Visitation will be from noon until 6 p.m. with Christian Mothers rosary at 1:30 p.m. and a 6 p.m. vigil at Stokely Funeral Home.

She died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery.

1921-2019

Theresa Agnes Steffensmeier was born Dec. 16, 1921, on the home place near Olean to Bernard and Julia (Renner) Steffensmeier. She grew up there and attended Sacred Heart Academy through eighth grade. Theresa worked as a nanny for area families in addition to helping with the farm.

On June 9, 1949, Theresa married Leonard Dinslage at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Olean. The couple farmed on the Dinslage family farm near Aloys, where Theresa raised chickens, ducks and milked cows. After Leonard’s death in 1982, she moved to town and worked at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in housekeeping for 25 years.

Theresa was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. Theresa loved her flower and vegetable garden. She was also known for her delicious horn rolls and her embroidery.

Survivors include her son, Don Dinslage of Wakefield; a daughter, Julie (Jim) Wiese of Clarkson; her grandchildren, Mary (John) Whittemore, Steve (Jenny) Wiese and Teresa Wiese; her great-grandchildren, Lucy, Mallory, Dottie and Abbie Whittemore and Tyler, Hanna and Charlie Wiese; a brother, Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Agnes (Bill) Hunke of West Point; and a sister-in-law, Ann Steffensmeier of Howells.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Leonard; a grandson, Kevin Wiese; her brothers, Al, Nick, Herman, George, Vincent, Wilfred, Norbert and Walter; and a sister, Caroline Kempf.

In lieu of thank you notes, a memorial will be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery. A lunch at the Guardian Angels Central Catholic cafeteria will follow the burial.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

