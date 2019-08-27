Stephanie Budke

MCCOOK — Memorial services for Stephanie M. Budke, 33, McCook, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook. The Rev. Mike Roth will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
She died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 83 south of North Platte.
1986-2019
Stephanie was born Feb. 10, 1986, in San Diego to parents Kevin Dwain and Alyssa Marie (Munson) Collins. She was one of three siblings who attended school in California, graduating from El Cajon Valley High School with the class of 2004. In 2007, Stephanie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving her country before being medically discharged.
On June 19, 2012, Stephanie married Brett Michael Budke in Norfolk. The couple made their home in McCook and were blessed with two children, Owen and Alexis. While living in McCook, Stephanie made the decision to further her education by attending McCook Community College. She graduated in 2015 and then went on to attend Fort Hays State, graduating in 2017, with a bachelor of science degree, several associate degrees and an early childhood education certificate.
Stephanie was employed by Menards in North Platte as a first assistant hardware manager. She enjoyed bow making, crocheting, sewing, scrapbooking and especially spending time with her spouse, children and family. Stephanie was a lifetime member of VFW. Auxiliary Post 1644.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Sharon Collins; grandfather Donald Munson; cousin Joe Sloan; and great-grandparents Walter (Mildred) Sloan.
Those left to celebrate her life include her spouse, Brett Budke of McCook and their children, Owen Michael and Alexis Marie; her parents, Kevin and Alyssa Collins of Norfolk; her father- and mother-in-law, Blaine and Ann Budke of McCook; a twin brother, Robert Collins of Norfolk; a sister, Jennifer (Brian) Wilson of Highland, Ill.; a brother-in-law, Eric Budke of North Platte; sister-in-law Tina Pace of McCook; and grandmother Joyce Munson of Norfolk.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Stephanie Budke Memorial Fund, 210 W. Third, McCook, NE 69001.