BLOOMFIELD — Services for Stanley Sharpback, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Friday at the church. A memorial rosary and prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bloomfield Community Center.
He died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.