RANDOLPH — Services for Shirley Jensen, 82, of Randolph are pending with Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
She died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home in Randolph.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ardis “Ardy” Swanson, 92, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will follow later in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
VERDIGRE — Services for Marcella Kovanda, 94, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Burial will be in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
HADAR — Service for Gary O. Koeppe, 88, of Hadar will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar with the Rev. Austin Ziche officiating. Interment will be at the Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce.
SPENCER — Services for Lois Kaczor Lamb, 70, of Spencer, formerly of Grand Island, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Eric Luhman will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Spencer.
NELIGH — Graveside services for Donald L. Dredge, 86, of Neligh will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military rites will be conducted by Neligh American Legion Post 172 VFW 5287.
CLARKSON — Memorial services for Nancy Doernemann, 66, of Clarkson will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Rodney Kneifl officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
NORFOLK — A gathering of family and friends for Perry A. Clause, 57, of Plainview will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
