You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Shirley Jensen

Shirley Jensen

RANDOLPH — Services for Shirley L. (Guy) Jensen, 82, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.

She died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home in Randolph.

1936-2019

Shirley LaDonne (Guy) Jensen was born Nov. 11, 1936, at Vincent, Ala., the daughter of Ben and Roxie (Oakes) Guy. She attended William Penn Elementary School at New Castle, Del., and was a 1954 graduate of Vincent High School at Vincent. In 1957, she graduated Jacksonville State University at Jacksonville, Ala., and attended Wayne State College in Wayne for her vocational endorsement.

On Oct. 20, 1957, Shirley married Marvin Jensen at First Baptist Church in Vincent. They were blessed with a son, Randal, and a daughter, Lynell.

Shirley began her career as a high school business instructor, beginning with her first year at Columbiana High School at Columbiana, Ala., for six months at Wakefield High School at Wakefield.

In 1959, Shirley and Marvin moved to Randolph and lived on a farm five miles north of Randolph. Shirley was business instructor for 34 years at Randolph High School at Randolph. She retired in 1997. The couple moved to Randolph in 2002.

Shirley enjoyed spending time and doing things with her family.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph, serving on church council for four years, including four years as council secretary; Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of American president one year; treasurer of St. John’s for one and a half years; Randolph Woman’s Club, serving as treasurer and secretary; past member of Randolph Education Association, Nebraska State Education Association and National Education Association.

Survivors include Shirley’s spouse, Marvin I. Jensen of Randolph; a son, Randal and Eleanor “Ginger” Jensen of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Vanessa Hajek of Wichita, Kan. Timothy Jensen of West Point, Michael Jensen and Sarah Cooper of West Point and Alisha Jensen and Kevin Dodds of Lincoln; five great-grandchildren, Zoe Ruegge, Chloe Volk and Avery Volk, Leighton Jensen and Sophia Jensen; two nieces, Michelle Guy of Alabama and Teresa King of Georgia; and three sisters-in-law, June Anderson of Neligh, Mae Reuter of South Sioux City and Elda Cunningham of Wausa.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lynell Jensen Hajek; a sister, Helen Guy; two brothers, Benny Guy and Voyt Guy and his spouse, Vicky Guy; father-in-law Irwin Jensen and mother-in-law Elizabeth Jensen; a sister-in-law, Janet Jensen Delozier; and brothers-in-law Harold Delozier, Marvin Reuter and Dean Cunningham.

Pallbearers will be Rick Verzani, Dave Cunningham, Bill Mosher, Nic Verzani, Doug Cunningham, Gary Ober, Gail Cunningham, Mike O’Connell and Alan Faust. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Shirley’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Vanessa Hajek, Timothy Jensen, Michael Jensen, Alisha Jensen, Zoe Ruegge, Chloe Volk, Avery Volk, Leighton Jensen and Sophia Jensen.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tags

In other news

Lorraine Wabs

O’NEILL — Services for Lorraine Wabs, 62, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery.

Jose Osorio

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jose Osorio, 26, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Genevieve Shaw

O’NEILL — Services for Genevieve Shaw, 84, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Ardis Swanson

Ardis Swanson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ardis “Ardy” Swanson, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be later in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.

Frank Teach

WAYNE — Services for Frank G. Teach Jr., 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Edward Janecek Jr.

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Edward “Bob” Janecek Jr., 93, Bloomfield, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Larry Kliment

ATKINSON — Services for Larry L. Kliment, 73, Atkinson, were Tuesday, Sept. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson with military rites by American Legion Post 86.

Marcella Kovanda

Marcella Kovanda

VERDIGRE — Services for Marcella Kovanda, 94, Verdigre, were Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Burial was in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

Robert Carnes

OAKDALE — Graveside services for Robert Carnes, 84, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Oakdale Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns