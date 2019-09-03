Shirley Jensen

RANDOLPH — Services for Shirley L. (Guy) Jensen, 82, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
She died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home in Randolph.
1936-2019
Shirley LaDonne (Guy) Jensen was born Nov. 11, 1936, at Vincent, Ala., the daughter of Ben and Roxie (Oakes) Guy. She attended William Penn Elementary School at New Castle, Del., and was a 1954 graduate of Vincent High School at Vincent. In 1957, she graduated Jacksonville State University at Jacksonville, Ala., and attended Wayne State College in Wayne for her vocational endorsement.
On Oct. 20, 1957, Shirley married Marvin Jensen at First Baptist Church in Vincent. They were blessed with a son, Randal, and a daughter, Lynell.
Shirley began her career as a high school business instructor, beginning with her first year at Columbiana High School at Columbiana, Ala., for six months at Wakefield High School at Wakefield.
In 1959, Shirley and Marvin moved to Randolph and lived on a farm five miles north of Randolph. Shirley was business instructor for 34 years at Randolph High School at Randolph. She retired in 1997. The couple moved to Randolph in 2002.
Shirley enjoyed spending time and doing things with her family.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph, serving on church council for four years, including four years as council secretary; Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of American president one year; treasurer of St. John’s for one and a half years; Randolph Woman’s Club, serving as treasurer and secretary; past member of Randolph Education Association, Nebraska State Education Association and National Education Association.
Survivors include Shirley’s spouse, Marvin I. Jensen of Randolph; a son, Randal and Eleanor “Ginger” Jensen of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Vanessa Hajek of Wichita, Kan. Timothy Jensen of West Point, Michael Jensen and Sarah Cooper of West Point and Alisha Jensen and Kevin Dodds of Lincoln; five great-grandchildren, Zoe Ruegge, Chloe Volk and Avery Volk, Leighton Jensen and Sophia Jensen; two nieces, Michelle Guy of Alabama and Teresa King of Georgia; and three sisters-in-law, June Anderson of Neligh, Mae Reuter of South Sioux City and Elda Cunningham of Wausa.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lynell Jensen Hajek; a sister, Helen Guy; two brothers, Benny Guy and Voyt Guy and his spouse, Vicky Guy; father-in-law Irwin Jensen and mother-in-law Elizabeth Jensen; a sister-in-law, Janet Jensen Delozier; and brothers-in-law Harold Delozier, Marvin Reuter and Dean Cunningham.
Pallbearers will be Rick Verzani, Dave Cunningham, Bill Mosher, Nic Verzani, Doug Cunningham, Gary Ober, Gail Cunningham, Mike O’Connell and Alan Faust. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Shirley’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Vanessa Hajek, Timothy Jensen, Michael Jensen, Alisha Jensen, Zoe Ruegge, Chloe Volk, Avery Volk, Leighton Jensen and Sophia Jensen.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.