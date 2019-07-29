Sheila Reed

PIERCE — Services for Sheila M. Reed, 57, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1962-2019
Born Jan. 8, 1962, in Osmond, Sheila was the daughter of Clinton and Leonore (Long) Peterson. The Peterson family lived on the farm near McLean until 1964 then they moved to the farm south of Pierce. She attended a country grade school in rural Pierce before graduating from Pierce High School in 1980. Sheila moved to Norfolk after graduation.
She married Byron Reed on Oct. 2, 1982, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The family moved back to the family farm south of Pierce in 1987, where they raised their family. Throughout her life, Sheila worked at Ryder’s, Truck Haven Café, Burger King and a McDonald’s restaurant in Norfolk for the last 26 years.
Sheila loved to spend time outdoors, planting flowers, gardening and camping. She loved her chickens and cats. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Survivors include her spouse, Byron Reed of Pierce; her daughters, Amanda (Michael) Pick of Fordyce and Ashley (Jake) Jensen of Norfolk; her mother, Leonore Peterson of Norfolk; her sisters, Carolyn Grisom of California, Bette (Leon) Bilau of Gretna and Deborha Peterson of Norfolk; her mother-in-law, JoAnne Reed of Pierce; her sister-in-law, Connie Ziemer of Pierce; her brother-in-law, Kenny (Denise) Reed of Hoskins; her grandchildren, Braxsten, Keaten and Caseten Jensen, Colten, Aberley and Hadley Pick; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton Peterson; her sister, Peggy Braden; her father-in-law, Gerald Reed; and a brother-in-law, Dan Ziemer.
Organist will be Dottie Ahlers. Casketbearers will be Jeremy Reed, Kyle Reed, Michael Ziemer, Brian Lackas, Michael Lackas and Jesse Jensen. Honorary casketbearers will be her grandchildren. Sheila requested family and friends to wear casual attire to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.