Sheila Reed

PIERCE — Services for Sheila M. Reed, 57, of Pierce are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
PAGE — Services for Fontelle Harvey, 94, of Page will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Page United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Page Cemetery. The Rev. Larmena will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill wi…
NORFOLK — Services for Virgil D. “Dean” McConnell, 94, of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue. Graveside Services…
OMAHA — Services for Carol Jo Haiar, 83, Omaha, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. in Omaha. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Donald R. Dawson, 81, of Albion will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 29, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion with Chaplain Gordon Braun officiating. Burial will be at Bonanza Akron Cemetery in rural Albion. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Monday at the fun…
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alma King Moackler Farris, 94, Overland Park, Kan., formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove.
COLERIDGE — Services for Diane Lee Frerichs, 74, of Coleridge will be Tuesday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a …
NORFOLK — Services for Harlan E. Cox, 80, of Stanton are pending at Home for Funerals. He died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Premiere Estates Location in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Harold D. Brunckhorst, Sr., 85, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. He died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.