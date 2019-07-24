Sharon Fehrs

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sharon K. Fehrs, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Peace Cemetery in rural Belgrade.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Norfolk.
She died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Wayne Country View Nursing Home in Wayne.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2019
Sharon K. Fehrs was born on June 2, 1941, in Cushing, to Louis and Annabelle (Reiken) Hansen. The family moved to the Timber Creek area in Nance County when she was a young girl. She was baptized with her siblings on June 8, 1947, at Peace Lutheran Church in the Timber Creek area. She was confirmed on April 3, 1955, at Peace Lutheran.
She attended rural Timber Creek District 7 grade school and attended and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1959.
Sharon and John Fehrs were married at Peace Lutheran on Oct. 17, 1964. They were blessed with three sons: Troy, Steve and David.
They operated the family farm until January 1972, when they moved to Norfolk. Sharon worked at Vishay (Dale) Electronics. She then did cleaning and clerked at Century Lumber. She also operated a house-cleaning service. She then worked at consignment stores The 2nd Act and Corner Closet until she retired.
After retirement, she enjoyed quilting, needle point and cross stitch before her health began to fail.
Sharon was a member of the Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk since they arrived in 1972 and the Quilting Club.
Sharon is survived by her spouse, John Fehrs of Norfolk; her sons, Troy (Kymm) Fehrs of St. Louis, Mo., Steven (Melissa) Fehrs of Norfolk, David (Monica) Fehrs of Sioux Falls, S.D.; four grandchildren, Morgan, Jack, Katelyn and Amber Fehrs; two step grandsons, Brian and Paul Kowert; five step great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman (Edna) Hansen of Colby, Kan.; her sisters-in-law, Janet Hansen of Seward and Angie Hansen of Fullerton; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Vernon and Lloyd; sisters Eva (Don) Fitzgerald, and Arlene Ann (D.D.) Hamel and Ona (Dean) Foland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials may be given to Lutheran High Northeast, Orphan Grain Train or Peace Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.