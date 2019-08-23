O’NEILL — Services for Sharlene Summers, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
She died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1946-2019
Sharlene Marie Reynolds was born on Sept. 21, 1946, to Albert and Dorothy (Hull) Reynolds. She moved with her family to the Inman area and attended Inman Schools until the high school closed. She liked to play volleyball and was proud of her trophies that she won while playing. Sharlene attended St. Mary’s High School for her final two years and graduated in 1965.
Sharlene met Larry Richard Summers, and the couple were married on June 27, 1965, at the Inman Methodist Church. The couple made their home on the Summers’ family farm for a time, then they moved to Inman. Sharlene worked at Woody’s Café, Seger’s Café, and for many years, at O’Neill Public School. The couple moved to O’Neill in 1991 to help with the care for their son, Donald. Sharlene retired in 2000s due to health reasons.
Sharlene liked to garden and loved her flowers. She and Larry also like to go camping in Lincoln, Norfolk and Yankton, especially during River Boat Days. She was a great cook, always making sure her family was fed and loved to attend garage sales.
Sharlene was member of the First United Methodist Church in Inman and later in O’Neill.
Sharlene is survived by her spouse of 54 years, Larry Summers of O’Neill; eight children, Wayne (Barb) Summers of Parker, Colo., Todd (Brenda) Summers of Norfolk, Shelia Summers of Norfolk, Kirk (Laura) Summers of Lincoln, Terry Summers of San Diego, Calif., GayLee (Lisa) Summers of O’Neill, Phillip (Alicia Kreikemeier) Summers of West Point, Brian (Donita) Summers of Meadow Grove; 10 grandchildren, Amanda, Haley, Todd Jr., Donovan, Mindy (John) Barber, Emily, Isabelle, Aiden, Aspen and Korbyn; one great-grandchild, Joseph Jenks; a brother, Guy (Mick) Reynolds of Inman; a sister, Nyla (Bob) Mosel of O’Neill; and several nieces and nephews.
Sharlene is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dorothy Reynolds, and a son, Donald Summers in 1994.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.