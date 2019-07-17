You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...MAINLY IN THE 98 TO 108 DEGREE RANGE IN THE
AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS, DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE
90S, AND DEWPOINTS IN THE LOWER 70S.

* TIMING...1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...DANGEROUSLY HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY COULD
QUICKLY CAUSE HEAT STRESS OR HEAT STROKE IF PRECAUTIONS ARE
NOT TAKEN.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF
DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT
TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION
IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY
IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON
RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS.

&&

Roy Jensby

O’NEILL — Services for Roy L. Jensby, 87, Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at O’Neill Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 4:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

He died Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Atkinson Good Samaritan Center.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

Inez Baker

WAYNE — Services for Inez Baker, 96, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Elizabeth Scholl

PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, will at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

LaJean Nichols

LaJean Nichols

GRAND ISLAND — Memorial services for LaJean Marie Nichols, 72, Grand Island, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Ed Shambach will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery.

Willis Reeves

Willis Reeves

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Willis D. Reeves, 85, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Norma Koertje

Norma Koertje

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Norma Koertje, 88, Bloomfield, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.

Darlene Gowery

MASKELL — Memorial services for Darlene I. Gowery, 90, Wynot, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Faith Lutheran Church in Maskell. The Rev. Chad Beckius will officiate. Private burial will be in the Wynot Cemetery.

Willis Reeves

Inez Baker

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

