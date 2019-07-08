Rosalie Rozmiarek

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalie R. Rozmiarek, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Paplin Cemetery near Ashton with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
She died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of the arrangements.
1965-2019
Rosalie R. (Coons) Rozmiarek was born July 21, 1965, at Alliance, to Robert W. Coons and Frances Kay (Applegarth) Golliher. Rosalie was raised by Juliann M. Hansen. She grew up and attended school in Hyannis and graduated from Hyannis High School in 1983. She attended Chadron State College.
Rosalie married Kenneth Rozmiarek on July 11, 1992, at Rapid City, S.D. Rosalie and Kenneth have lived in Norfolk their entire married life. She was a homemaker and also a daycare provider. Her love of children made daycare a natural occupation choice.
She loved gardening, arts and crafts and playing cards. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, its altar society and Norfolk Catholic Music Boosters.
Rosalie is survived by her spouse, Kenneth of Norfolk; a son, Joseph M. (Krista F.) Rozmiarek of Roseville, Minn.; a granddaughter, Zoey M. Rozmiarek of Roseville; her mothers, Kay Golliher of Kansas City, Mo., and Juliann Hansen of Norfolk; her sisters, Roberta Coons of Kansas City, Mo., Rhonda Arledge of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Roxanne Macon of Sweetwater, Tenn.; her brothers, Cecil Coons of Mullen and Bobby Coons of Hershey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Coons; a brother, Billy Coons, and her grandparents.
A light lunch will follow the mass.
Memorials are suggested to the Rozmiarek family or donor’s choice. Condolences for Rosalie can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.