Ronald Frauendorfer

HUMPHREY — Services for Ronald L. Frauendorfer, 82, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cornlea.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time also at the church.
He died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2019
Ronald L. Frauendorfer was born in Humphrey on Oct. 18, 1936, to Tony and Ann (Vavra) Frauendorfer. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Cornlea.
On June 8, 1954, Ron was united in marriage to Donna Finkral at St. Francis Catholic Church in Schoolcraft, Madison County. Ron farmed his entire life until retiring in 1997, when he and Donna moved in to Humphrey.
Ron enjoyed playing his guitar and singing in different nursing homes. His signature greeting when coming up to the microphone was, “Hello, Darlin.’ ”
Ron also enjoyed traveling, playing euchre and especially loved spending time with his family.
Ron is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Gregg) Pagel of Columbus; a son, Randy (Kim) Frauendorfer of Newman Grove; a son, Steve Frauendorfer of Humphrey; a daughter, Rhonda (Tod) Anderson of Humphrey; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers Gerald (Virgina) Frauendorfer of Humphrey and Harold (Connie) Frauendorfer of Humphrey; a sister, JoAnne (Lauren) Veik of Humphrey; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Frauendorfer of Battle Creek.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Ann Frauendorfer; his spouse, Donna Frauendorfer; a grandson, Aaron Michael Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Jordyn Lynn Schneider; a great-great-grandson, Lucas Randall Wiese; brothers Duane (Mary Ellen) Frauendorfer and Jim Frauendorfer; and an infant sister, Wilma Jean Frauendorfer
Memorials are those of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.