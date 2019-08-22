Rodger Johnson

YANKTON — Services for Rodger E. Johnson, 89, Yankton, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton. The Rev. Ron Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. by the St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 1. Visitation will continue an hour prior to the funeral at the church.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.