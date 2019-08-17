CLARKSON — Services for Robert Hajek, 75, Clarkson, will be on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church here with the Rev. Rodney Kneifl officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Burial will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
He died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the CHI Health Center in Schuyler.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to those of the family choice.