CLARKSON — Services for Robert Hajek, 75, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rodney Kneifl will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church.
1943-2019
He died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the CHI Health Center in Schuyler surrounded by his family.
Robert L Hajek was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Columbus, to Leonard and Helen (Jedlicka) Hajek. He grew up in the Clarkson area and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1961. He then attended Wayne State College.
On Aug. 3, 1963, Robert was united in marriage to Janice Renner at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells.
Robert farmed for a number of years, had a small engine shop and retired in 2010 after 30 years of employment with Camaco, where he was a wire welder. Robert was currently driving deliveries for Clarkson Bakery.
Robert loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, camping and listening to Polka music every Sunday morning.
Robert is survived by his spouse, Janice Hajek of Clarkson; a son, David (Miki) Hajek of Fort Mill, S.C.; grandchildren Matt Hajek and Kelli Hajek; a son, Patrick (Lynn) Hajek of Columbus; grandchildren Christopher Hajek, Erica Bovee, Brian Hajek, Jordan Wemhoff and Lexi Hajek; a daughter, Susan (Kevin) Jaixen of Columbus; grandchildren Logan Jaixen and Sidney Jaixen; a daughter, Pamela (Charles) Hamernik of Clarkson; grandchildren Caleb Hamernik, McKenzie Bahns, and Christian Hamernik; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald (Carolyn) Hajek of Ceresco.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Helen Hajek.
Memorials are suggested to those of the family's choice.