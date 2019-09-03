OAKDALE — Graveside services for Robert Carnes, 84, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Oakdale Cemetery.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
He died at his home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
|
Your news, Your way - Print, Online, Mobile
OAKDALE — Graveside services for Robert Carnes, 84, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Oakdale Cemetery.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
He died at his home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
O’NEILL — Services for Lorraine Wabs, 62, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jose Osorio, 26, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Genevieve Shaw, 84, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ardis “Ardy” Swanson, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be later in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.
WAYNE — Services for Frank G. Teach Jr., 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Edward “Bob” Janecek Jr., 93, Bloomfield, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
ATKINSON — Services for Larry L. Kliment, 73, Atkinson, were Tuesday, Sept. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson with military rites by American Legion Post 86.
VERDIGRE — Services for Marcella Kovanda, 94, Verdigre, were Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Burial was in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
OAKDALE — Graveside services for Robert Carnes, 84, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Oakdale Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.