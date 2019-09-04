You are the owner of this article.
Robert Brueggeman

Robert Brueggeman

NORFOLK — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Brueggeman, 99, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.

He died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Memorials are suggested to the activities department of the Norfolk Veterans Home.

1920-2019

Robert Alexander was born April 3, 1920, in Norfolk, to his parents, Al and Martha (Viergutz) Brueggeman. He was baptized on May 16, 1920, and confirmed on June 4, 1933, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Bob graduated from Norfolk High School in 1938.

He worked for Frank Pilley & Sons until he entered the U.S. Army in May 1942. He was a sergeant in the 5th Army, 85th Division Infantry, serving in the invasion of North Africa, Sicily and Italy. Bob received the Infantry Combat Badge, Bronze Star Medal, European Campaign Medal with three battle stars and a Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged in November 1945.

Bob married Viola “Vi” Gemelke on Sept. 8, 1957, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He went to work for the U.S. Post Office, retiring in 1980. After retiring, Bob and Vi did a lot of traveling throughout the United States. He enjoyed gardening, pheasant hunting and his daily walk around town.

Bob lived the last seven years of his life at the Norfolk Veterans Home, where he enjoyed bingo and the great entertainment that was brought in.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Sadie) Brueggeman of Houston, Texas, Coreen Carnes of Lincoln and Barbara Nave of Kansas City, Mo.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his spouse and a sister.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.







