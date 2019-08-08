Richard Kester

NORFOLK — Services for Richard G. Kester, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.
1936-2019
Richard “Dick” Kester was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Neligh, to Lucile (Atwood) Kester and Lloyd Kester. Lloyd passed away at the age of 28, and Lucile later married Howard Earing.
Dick was baptized at the Neligh Church of Christ and joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in 1964. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1954, after which he joined the Army and spent 16 months of his service in Korea.
Dick married Shirley (Dittman) Kester on Nov. 17, 1957. They made their home in Norfolk and were blessed with four children.
Dick was a general contractor and owned Kester Construction Co. After he “hung” up his hammer, he worked in retail development for Affiliated Foods and retired after 19 years. Because of his reputation and construction knowledge, he would do “just one more job” and never ever really retired.
He was active in many local clubs and organizations: Norfolk Archery Club, where he held three state championships; Northeast Nebraska Shooting Association; Norfolk Lion’s Club; was past president of the Norfolk Builders Association; American Legion and VFW.
Dick was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where he served the Lord in many capacities. He also was active in the formation of the Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School in Waco.
Dick was a jack-of-all trades and could master anything he put his mind to with perfection. He was a pilot and owned three airplanes. His passion was working with his hands doing woodworking, machining and gunsmithing. He enjoyed his daily coffee “clubs” and traveling. Dick was quick-witted and had an answer for everything.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Goetz of Vermillion, S.D.; a daughter, Carla (Tom) Wallat of Federal Way, Wash.; and a son, Joel of Blair; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his dear friend, Dee Jaeke.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; his twin brothers, Ronald and Donald Kester; Shirley, his spouse of 49 years, who passed away in 2006; and his son, Tracy, who passed away in 2011.
Dick requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The donations will be directed toward the radio broadcast fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.