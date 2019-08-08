You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Richard Kester

Richard Kester

NORFOLK — Services for Richard G. Kester, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.

1936-2019

Richard “Dick” Kester was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Neligh, to Lucile (Atwood) Kester and Lloyd Kester. Lloyd passed away at the age of 28, and Lucile later married Howard Earing.

Dick was baptized at the Neligh Church of Christ and joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in 1964. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1954, after which he joined the Army and spent 16 months of his service in Korea.

Dick married Shirley (Dittman) Kester on Nov. 17, 1957. They made their home in Norfolk and were blessed with four children.

Dick was a general contractor and owned Kester Construction Co. After he “hung” up his hammer, he worked in retail development for Affiliated Foods and retired after 19 years. Because of his reputation and construction knowledge, he would do “just one more job” and never ever really retired.

He was active in many local clubs and organizations: Norfolk Archery Club, where he held three state championships; Northeast Nebraska Shooting Association; Norfolk Lion’s Club; was past president of the Norfolk Builders Association; American Legion and VFW.

Dick was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where he served the Lord in many capacities. He also was active in the formation of the Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School in Waco.

Dick was a jack-of-all trades and could master anything he put his mind to with perfection. He was a pilot and owned three airplanes. His passion was working with his hands doing woodworking, machining and gunsmithing. He enjoyed his daily coffee “clubs” and traveling. Dick was quick-witted and had an answer for everything.

He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Goetz of Vermillion, S.D.; a daughter, Carla (Tom) Wallat of Federal Way, Wash.; and a son, Joel of Blair; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his dear friend, Dee Jaeke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; his twin brothers, Ronald and Donald Kester; Shirley, his spouse of 49 years, who passed away in 2006; and his son, Tracy, who passed away in 2011.

Dick requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The donations will be directed toward the radio broadcast fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Vonda Kraft

NELIGH — Services for Vonda Kraft, 80, Verdigre, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh. The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Z. McNeil will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Dwane Hintz

NORFOLK — Services for Dwane M. Hintz, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate.

Richard Kester

Richard Kester

NORFOLK — Services for Richard G. Kester, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, A…

Francis Dirkschneider

Francis Dirkschneider

DODGE — Services for Francis Dirkschneider, 88, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Darlene Bygland

Darlene Bygland

ALBION — Services for Darlene E. Bygland, 88, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion. The Revs. Becky Beckman and Terry Larson will officiate with burial in the South Branch Cemetery.

Richard Brown

WAYNE — Services for Richard “Dick” Brown, 78, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Jean Albers

WEST POINT — Services for Jean Albers, 84, West Point, will be on at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Beverly Galloway

O’NEILL — Services for Beverly Galloway, 70, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be a 3 p.m. Mountain Time (4 p.m. Central Time) at the Cody Cemetery in Cody.

Adeline Dohnal

INMAN — Private graveside services for Adeline Dohnal, 92, Inman, will be at a later date in the Inman Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns