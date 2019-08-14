Richard Brown

You are the owner of this article.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Brown, 78, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Madison, S.D.

Memorial visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

He died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Children’s Home and Alzheimer’s Association.

1941-2019

Richard Allen “Dick” Brown was born in Chester, S.D., on Jan. 29, 1941, to parents Bob and Ann (Merager) Brown, and earned his degree in 1963 from General Beadle Teacher’s College in Madison, S.D. He taught from 1963 to 1973 at schools including Rutland, S.D., John Day, Ore., and Winnebago, Allen and Ponca.

He became a Nebraska probation officer in 1973 in Dakota and Wayne counties and from 1987 to 2007 became the chief probation officer for numerous counties in Nebraska. He was gifted and talented in his guidance and influence throughout his career and beyond.

Dick and Carol (Fritz) fell in love at first sight and were married in Aurora, S.D., 58 years ago on Aug. 6, 1961. They were an inseparable couple that will be “together forever” again someday. They adopted their son, Scott Richard, in Oregon City, Ore., in 1966 and, in 1968, adopted their daughter, Cinda Kay, in Scottsbluff.

Dick was an extremely proud and supportive parent and a strong advocate for adoption and would talk with pride about this subject.

Dick was a member of the Nebraska Foster Care Review board from 1983 to 2007 and cared deeply for the welfare of children. He was also an active member in the Masonic Lodge since 1970, serving in various leadership and voluntary roles that helped strengthen the community.

Dick was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Wayne since 1973 and served on several committees, as well as volunteered whenever his town needed help.

Dick enjoyed spending time in his garden of almost 40 pepper and tomato plants and loved to give away his harvest. He was an avid pheasant hunter and for years volunteered for the Youth Mentor Hunt.

Dick liked walking their dog around town, camping with Carol and driving his truck to the store to socialize several times a day. He loved talking to people and was an incredible listener and genuinely cared about people. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was known as a jokester and storyteller, always wanting those around him to have fun and enjoy life to the fullest.

Everyone had a “Dick Brown” story that somehow involved a funny ending. He knew no stranger and, even as Alzheimer’s pressed on, Dick loved talking to every “bud” and “kiddo” that he saw. Keep telling “Dick Brown” stories and continue celebrating the life of this amazing man, that can now remember again.

Dick is survived by his spouse, Carol; their children, Scott (Trisha) Brown of Seattle, Wash., and Cinda Brown (Shawn Empkey) of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Brittany and Jesse Brown and Calvin and Audrey Empkey; a brother, Tim (Darla) Brown of Madison, S.D.; numerous hearty Norwegian family members, including nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; along with devoted friends, including Brian and Bonnie Loberg and Kelly Grone.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

