Ralph Milliken

LAUREL — Services for Ralph O. Milliken, 88, Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the Laurel United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Laurel VFW Post 4504.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church in Laurel.
He died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is assisting with the arrangements.
1930-2019
Ralph Oscar Milliken was born Nov. 11, 1930, in rural Wayne to James and Dorothy (Kugler) Milliken. Ralph’s mother passed in December 1932, and James was remarried to Marie Pedersen.
Ralph graduated from Wayne High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. He served from Jan. 29, 1951, to Jan. 28, 1954, in the Korean War and was on the frontline for 12 months straight.
Ralph married LaVera Mae Urwiler on Feb. 14, 1955, at the Laurel United Methodist Church. The couple farmed near Laurel their whole life.
Ralph was a member of the Laurel United Methodist Church. He loved his family and farm life. He was a devoted spouse, father and grandfather. Ralph loved farming, raising black angus cattle and the freedom working out in the fields. He enjoyed taking drives in the country, looking for wildlife, watching the turkeys and the beauty of God’s country.
Ralph is survived by his two daughters, Cindy (Tom) Schmitz of Wayne and Candace (Kevin) Kilawee of Gretna; a son-in-law, John Knudsen of Laurel; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine Hovde of Sioux City; two brothers, Jere (Lynne) Milliken of Cape Cod, Mass., and Ron (Jude) Milliken of Wayne; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Campbell and Mary Ann Urwiler of Laurel; and many nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, LaVera on Aug. 1, 2014; a daughter, Colleen Knudsen; a granddaughter, Katie Ann Knudsen; four brothers-in-law, Marvin Hovde, Harley Urwiler, Jim Campbell and James Urwiler; and a sister-in-law, LaVerne Urwiler.
Pallbearers are Tom Schmitz, Kevin Kilawee, John Knudsen, Christina Schlautman, Corey Schmitz, Collette Sigala, Kyle Knudsen and Kody Knudsen. Honorary pallbearers are Jess Schlautman, Ruben Sigala, Kara Schmitz, Holli Peterson, Jess Wilson and all his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.