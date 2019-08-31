Perry Clause

NORFOLK — A gathering of family and friends for Perry A. Clause, 57, of Plainview will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, Aug.29, 2019, at his home in Plainview.
1962-2019
Perry was born April 1, 1962, to Dick and Marie Clause in Sioux City, Iowa. They moved to Norfolk in 1966. He attended Norfolk Public Schools. Perry drove truck for several years and he loved to fish.
Perry is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marie and Larry Smalley of Norfolk; his four children, daughters Heidi and Mike Cloud of Firestone, Colo., and Lyndze and Zac Williams of Fremont and sons, Branden Clause and his fiancée Jessica Abler of Omaha and Gavyn Clause of Tilden; four grandchildren; a sister, Pam Tyler of Le Mars, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.