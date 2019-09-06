Peggy Stambaugh

PIERCE — Services for Peggy G. Stambaugh, 67, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at The Monarch in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Patti C. Spittler, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Bristol Ray Fix, 5-day-old infant daughter of Blaine Fix and Keyanna Micheel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Willowdale Cemetery north of Newport.
TILDEN — Services for Wesley Schroeder, 62, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Services for Inez L. Knievel, 94, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at noon on Monday, Sept. 9, at Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral in Phoenix. The Rev. John Lankeit will officiate.
BEEMER — Services for James M. Troyer, 94, West Point, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Beemer Mennonite Church. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial services with Masonic rites for Frank G. Teach Jr., 74, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Osage, Minn.
Services for Hal E. Tesch, 74, Norfolk, formerly of Watertown, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. The Revs. Mark Reichert and Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Helgen Lutheran Cemetery in rural Florence, S.D.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Angie Hansen, 61, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.