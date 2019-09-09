Peggy Stambaugh

PIERCE — Services for Peggy G. Stambaugh, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
She died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at The Monarch in Lincoln.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1952-2019
Peggy G. Stambaugh was born Aug. 27, 1952, in Omaha, the daughter of Harold E. Nicklen and Mary (Davis) Wiese. She attended Ralston High School and graduated from Norfolk Catholic. She attended Mount Marty College, graduating in 1980 with her bachelor of nursing degree
She married Rick Stambaugh in 1990 at Yankton. They lived in Omaha and Pierce. Peggy worked at Norfolk Regional Center as psychiatric registered nurse for several years.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of America.
Peggy was an avid Girl Scout leader, enjoyed scrapbooking and loving her grandchildren.
Survivors include her spouse, Rick Stambaugh of Pierce; her children, Kevin (Alyssa) Kersch of Colorado, Stacey Carey of Columbus, Anthony (Jen) Cook of Lincoln and Michelle (Curtis) Lich of Coleridge; and eight grandchildren, Kaiden and Klara Kersch, Noah and Marissa Anderson, Tractin Cook, Christopher Kieser and Alexandria and Benjamin Lich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary.
Music will be by organist Celine Fehringer and St. Joseph’s Church Choir. Selections include “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Sing With All The Saints In Glory,” “Here I am Lord” and “Morning Had Broken.”
Casketbearers will be Christopher Kieser, Noah Anderson, Alexandria Lich, Tharissa Anderson, Brandon Dickey and Tanner Dickey. Honorary casketbearers will be Girl Scouts of America.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Monarch, 4201 S. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68506.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.