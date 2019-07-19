Paul Seger

ATKINSON — Services for Paul F. Seger, 80, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2019
Paul Francis Seger was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Broken Bow, to Leo and Blanche (Bigelow) Seger, the second of four children. The family moved to Atkinson and opened a new funeral home in 1941 in the A.T. Hart building. Paul attended St. Joseph’s School, graduating in 1956. He finished his pre-mortuary science degree at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Paul met the love of his life, Karen Marie Kaup, and they were married on Feb. 27, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. To that union, eight children were born. Paul went on to mortuary school at the Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, graduating in 1961. He then returned home to work with his father in the business. When his father passed away suddenly in 1962, Paul was left to care for his ailing mother, two sisters, two children and many elderly aunts and uncles.
Paul and Karen wanted to leave a lasting legacy to the community. In 2008, they created an endowed family fund to benefit future generations in Atkinson, Stuart, Antelope County and Elgin.
Because of his large family, along with operating the funeral home, it became necessary to find other ways to provide for them. Paul sold his funeral home in Butte and purchased his first farm ground east of Atkinson in 1967. He continued to grow the farm, expanding into a fertilizer company, trucking and later added a sizable cow/calf operation.
Paul served the community in many roles. He was a 26-year member of the Atkinson Fire Department, and he helped organize and was president of the Atkinson Ambulance Board. He was a charter member of the Atkinson Lions Club. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Atkinson Development Corp., Sandhills Cattle Association and the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association, serving as secretary until his health forced him to resign that position. He also served on the Atkinson City Council for 28 years and the West Holt Hospital Board serving as director, officer and president.
Paul loved his church and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was president of the St. Joseph’s Cemetery Board for many years. Paul loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Paul passed away at his home on July 17, 2019, after an extended illness surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his children, Sharon (Dave) Gossman of Neligh, Patricia (Joseph) Skrdla, Leo (Vickie) Seger and Sandra (Harlan) Schrunk, all of Atkinson, Michele (Doug) Moser of Omaha, Peg (Schindler) (Ron) Wemhoff of Norfolk, Tami (Joseph) Kaup of Norfolk and Matthew Seger of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; 28 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Patty Callahan of Omaha, Margaret (Gary) Burkholder of Yutan and Mary Wagman of Atkinson; his sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Marvin) Scholz of Stuart, Florence Kaup, Judy (Gene) Steimle, Janet (Mike) Davis, Carol (Frank) Charvat, all of Omaha; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Kaup of Atkinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Blanche Seger; his spouse, Karen; his son-in-law, Mark Schindler; and a grandson, Reid Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atkinson Fire Department or St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.