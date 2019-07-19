You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...107 TO 117 DEGREES IN THE AFTERNOON AND
EARLY EVENING HOURS.

* IMPACTS...DANGEROUSLY HIGH TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY COULD
QUICKLY CAUSE HEAT STRESS OR HEAT STROKE IF PRECAUTIONS ARE
NOT TAKEN.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING OR
LATER IN THE EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT
EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING
CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE, AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.

&&

Paul Seger

Paul Seger

ATKINSON — Services for Paul F. Seger, 80, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

1938-2019

Paul Francis Seger was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Broken Bow, to Leo and Blanche (Bigelow) Seger, the second of four children. The family moved to Atkinson and opened a new funeral home in 1941 in the A.T. Hart building. Paul attended St. Joseph’s School, graduating in 1956. He finished his pre-mortuary science degree at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Paul met the love of his life, Karen Marie Kaup, and they were married on Feb. 27, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. To that union, eight children were born. Paul went on to mortuary school at the Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, graduating in 1961. He then returned home to work with his father in the business. When his father passed away suddenly in 1962, Paul was left to care for his ailing mother, two sisters, two children and many elderly aunts and uncles.

Paul and Karen wanted to leave a lasting legacy to the community. In 2008, they created an endowed family fund to benefit future generations in Atkinson, Stuart, Antelope County and Elgin.

Because of his large family, along with operating the funeral home, it became necessary to find other ways to provide for them. Paul sold his funeral home in Butte and purchased his first farm ground east of Atkinson in 1967. He continued to grow the farm, expanding into a fertilizer company, trucking and later added a sizable cow/calf operation.

Paul served the community in many roles. He was a 26-year member of the Atkinson Fire Department, and he helped organize and was president of the Atkinson Ambulance Board. He was a charter member of the Atkinson Lions Club. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Atkinson Development Corp., Sandhills Cattle Association and the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association, serving as secretary until his health forced him to resign that position. He also served on the Atkinson City Council for 28 years and the West Holt Hospital Board serving as director, officer and president.

Paul loved his church and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was president of the St. Joseph’s Cemetery Board for many years. Paul loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Paul passed away at his home on July 17, 2019, after an extended illness surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his children, Sharon (Dave) Gossman of Neligh, Patricia (Joseph) Skrdla, Leo (Vickie) Seger and Sandra (Harlan) Schrunk, all of Atkinson, Michele (Doug) Moser of Omaha, Peg (Schindler) (Ron) Wemhoff of Norfolk, Tami (Joseph) Kaup of Norfolk and Matthew Seger of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; 28 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Patty Callahan of Omaha, Margaret (Gary) Burkholder of Yutan and Mary Wagman of Atkinson; his sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Marvin) Scholz of Stuart, Florence Kaup, Judy (Gene) Steimle, Janet (Mike) Davis, Carol (Frank) Charvat, all of Omaha; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Kaup of Atkinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Blanche Seger; his spouse, Karen; his son-in-law, Mark Schindler; and a grandson, Reid Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atkinson Fire Department or St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Tags

In other news

Martha Beck

NORFOLK — Services for Martha Beck, 86, Spruce, Mich., are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Iver Nore

ALBION — Services for Iver L. Nore, 95, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Frohs will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion.

Lonny Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Lonny R. Miller, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lifepoint Church in Norfolk.

Paul Seger

Paul Seger

ATKINSON — Services for Paul F. Seger, 80, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Elsie Good

Elsie Good

Elsie M. Good (nee Dangberg), 96, Sun City West, Ariz., went to be with her Lord on July 5, 2019.

Elizabeth Scholl

Elizabeth Scholl

PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Melvin Pospisil

ATKINSON — Services for Melvin Pospisil, 90, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Irene Reigle

Irene Reigle

MADISON — Services for Irene C. Reigle, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Inez Baker

Inez Baker

WAYNE — Services for Inez Baker, 96, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing