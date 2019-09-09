Patti Spittler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patti C. Spittler, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday with a 6 p.m. rosary at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
1928-2019
Patti was born Dec. 9, 1928, to Carl and Catherine (Carr) Keiser in Cody. She grew up in O’Neill and attended St. Mary’s School through her junior year. She moved to Rapid City to live with an aunt and uncle and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1947. Patti then attended Rosary College in River Forest, Ill., graduating in 1949.
Patti married Richard Spittler on Aug. 11, 1955, in Omaha. They resided in Valentine until moving to Norfolk in 1971.
Patti was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, taught CCD, served on the funeral committee and helped with St. Vincent de Paul. Patti was an avid walker and daily Mass attendee.
Patti is survived by her children, Gigi and Dave Farner of Norfolk, Ric Spittler of Osmond, Jay and Genise Spittler of Norfolk, Gina Spittler of Madison, Dr. Shane and Michelle Spittler of Columbia, S.C., and Geri Kriebs of Fresno, Calif.; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her spouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Norfolk Catholic Tuition Assistance or Sacred Heart Endowment.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.