Patrick Hayes

NORFOLK — Patrick T. Hayes, 67, of Battle Creek died in the early morning of June 30, 2019, at UNMC due to heart complications.
He was a mountain of a man. Family was always first. His heart touched thousands of lives, and he was the hardest working man people knew.
“In everything give thanks... for this is the will of God...”
He is survived by his spouse, Cheri Hayes-Daugherty; three children, Robert Hayes (Tracy), Matthew Hayes and Chelsea Daugherty (Nathan Haynes); seven grandchildren, Nigel, John, Dustin, Tiffany, Trayton, Shaylin and Dream; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Mariah; sisters Mary, Jane, Ginger and Janice; and brother Mike.
A memorial service will be Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m. at Norfolk Baptist Church, 1001 U.S. Highway 35 North, Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate.