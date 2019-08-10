Patricia Pennisi

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia “Pat” Pennisi, 72, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
She died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home in Norfolk.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Konkoleski, 43, of West Point, formerly of Ainsworth, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Keya Paha County High School gymnasium in Springview. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery near Springview.
COLUMBUS — Services for Judy Hughes, 63, of Columbus will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Connection Christian in Columbus.
STANTON — Services for Dwane M. Hintz, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the …
NELIGH — Services for Vonda Kraft, 80, Verdigre, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh. The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Z. McNeil will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard G. Kester, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, A…
DODGE — Services for Francis Dirkschneider, 88, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Darlene E. Bygland, 88, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion. The Revs. Becky Beckman and Terry Larson will officiate with burial in the South Branch Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.