Patricia Pennisi

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Pennisi, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home in Norfolk.
1946-2019
Patricia Ann was born on Nov. 27, 1946, to her parents, Raymond and Lorraine (Buffington Hubbell) Muell in Omaha.
She met the love of her life, Greg Pennisi, in 1962 at a Junior Achievement meeting in Omaha. They were married in June 1967.
Pat’s first love was always her family. She spent 10 years raising her children before working outside the home. She first worked with the CCD program at Sacred Heart Parish.
From there, she began working at Sister’s Hospital in human resources, recruiting and hiring. She continued in this position even after the merger and creation of Faith Regional Health Services. Pat retired after 27 years of service.
Pat was an avid gardener and loved to work in her yard. Her passion for beauty led her to become one of the founding members of the local Questers Antique Club. Her home is filled with antiques and treasures displayed beautifully throughout the home.
She is survived by her spouse; children John (Angie), Tom (Kristy), Chad (Angela) and Gina (Tony); her grandchildren, Alexander, Jacob, Calvin, Walker, Seth, Aaron, Maya, Denver and Giovanni; her great-grandchildren, Josh and Everly; and her sisters, Judy Burke and Peg Boll.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.