You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Patricia Pennisi

Patricia Pennisi

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Pennisi, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

She died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home in Norfolk.

1946-2019

Patricia Ann was born on Nov. 27, 1946, to her parents, Raymond and Lorraine (Buffington Hubbell) Muell in Omaha.

She met the love of her life, Greg Pennisi, in 1962 at a Junior Achievement meeting in Omaha. They were married in June 1967.

Pat’s first love was always her family. She spent 10 years raising her children before working outside the home. She first worked with the CCD program at Sacred Heart Parish.

From there, she began working at Sister’s Hospital in human resources, recruiting and hiring. She continued in this position even after the merger and creation of Faith Regional Health Services. Pat retired after 27 years of service.

Pat was an avid gardener and loved to work in her yard. Her passion for beauty led her to become one of the founding members of the local Questers Antique Club. Her home is filled with antiques and treasures displayed beautifully throughout the home.

She is survived by her spouse; children John (Angie), Tom (Kristy), Chad (Angela) and Gina (Tony); her grandchildren, Alexander, Jacob, Calvin, Walker, Seth, Aaron, Maya, Denver and Giovanni; her great-grandchildren, Josh and Everly; and her sisters, Judy Burke and Peg Boll.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Duane Sanders

O’NEILL — Services for Duane Sanders, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Roger Berge

Services are pending for Roger D. Berge, 90, formerly of Norfolk. He died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, Calif.

Angela Eddy

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Angela L. Eddy, 55, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

John Bicknell

COLERIDGE — Services for John D. Bicknell, 56, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. He died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence.

Alan Choat

ALBION — Services for Alan C. Choat, 77, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Frohs will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Dick Gaunt

COLUMBUS — Services for Dick Gaunt, 83, Columbus, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Columbus. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery in rural Genoa with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Patricia Pennisi

Patricia Pennisi

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Pennisi, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Iris Sturgis

NORFOLK — Services for Iris L. Sturgis, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Elden Ohlmann

NORFOLK — Services for Elden Ohlmann, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Premier Estates of Pierce’s temporary location in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns