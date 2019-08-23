Patricia Kropp

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. Kropp, 85, Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. The Rev. Tom Hughes will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the services.
She died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Heritage at Sterling Ridge in Omaha.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Kropp Family Scholarship Fund of Battle Creek.
1934-2019
Pat was born on June 24,1934, in Sioux City, the daughter of J. Mike and Bea McCoy. She was raised in Hartington and graduated from Hartington Public High School in 1952. She continued her education at Wayne State College to become a music teacher.
Pat began her teaching career at Newcastle from 1956 to 1958; Randolph from 1958 to 1963; Wayne from 1963 to 1964; Winside from 1964 to 1969; and finished her career for many years at Battle Creek High School. She taught civics, government, history and music throughout her career.
She enjoyed bowling and was a champion bowler. She also enjoyed trips to the casino with friends and watching her grandchildren in their sporting events and activities.
Pat is survived by her son, Bob (Kim) Kropp of Omaha; her grandchildren, Andrew Kropp and Drs. Chelsea (Patrick) Wachter of Omaha; a great-granddaughter, Chloe Wachter; a sister, Carla Meisinger of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dale “Pete” Kropp, and her parents.
