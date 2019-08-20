OMAHA — Memorial services for Norman W. “Bill” Gehrke, 66, Omaha, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at West Center Chapel in Omaha.
The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service on Wednesday.
He died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler is in charge of the arrangements.
1953-2019
Born in Norfolk on July 5, 1953, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ardis and Norman Gehrke.
Survivors include his spouse, Becky Gehrke; his children, Megan M. Henkes (Matthew P.) and Jeffrey T. Gehrke (Amanda); three grandchildren: Chloe, Ella and Henry; his siblings, Julie Elliott (Steve) and Brian T. Gehrke; and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Heart Association or American Red Cross.
West Center Chapel is located at 7805 W. Center Rd. Condolences can be left at www.heafeyheafey.com.