BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Norma Koertje, 88, Bloomfield, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.
She died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. She has donated her body to scientific research.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2019
Norma (Grimm) Koertje was born on Sept. 11, 1930, on a farm north of Bloomfield, the daughter of Ernest and Clara (Schuett) Grimm. She was baptized on March 1, 1931, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Norma attended grade school in the country at District 98. She was confirmed on Palm Sunday, March 25, 1945, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Norma graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1948, with a certificate to teach country school for three years.
Norma married her high school sweetheart, Harlan Koertje, on Feb. 19, 1950, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. They were blessed to share 66 years together. Six children were born to this union.
They farmed, raised hogs and milked cows for 43 years. Evenings would find them playing cards, bowling or dancing. Time was spent at 4-H and church activities, where Norma held many different offices, including the Nebraska Women’s Synod board for five years.
Norma and Harlan were EMT’s for 10 years. Norma was a Red Cross blood donor and was their Bloodmobile coordinator for 25 years. She worked for 20 years at the library, and it was during that time that she had the joy of seeing the new library building become a reality.
She and Harlan traveled to Europe twice, saw all the states and took two cruises. For many years, they enjoyed the coffee groups and trips to casinos.
Norma loved flowers, gardening and celebrations.
Survivors include her six children, William (Julie) Koertje of Lincoln, Robert (Deb) Koertje of Bloomfield, Sharon (Arnold) Doerr Jr. of Bloomfield, Sara (Greg) Baumann of Pierce, Nancy (Paul) Jensen of Exeter and David (Mary) Koertje of Omaha; 10 grandsons, Patrick and Mark Koertje, Jason Toennis, Aarik, Seth and Drew Jensen, Phillip Doerr, Blake Baumann, and Zachary and Myles Koertje; 10 granddaughters, Lori Schlimgen, Jessica Hoffman, Allison Koertje, Kimberly Woods, Angela Bates, Brooke Ahlman, Kayla Bartmann, Autumn Baumann, Sage Jensen and Liana Koertje; 35 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wilbur (Olivia) Grimm; a sister, Larina (Roger) Carpenter; and her in-laws, Ruth Ann Grimm, Shirley Koertje, Helen Mays and Loyal (Mary) Koertje.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Harlan in 2016; her parents, Ernest and Clara Grimm; her brother, Leon Grimm; her great-grandson, Caleb Clifton; and her in-laws, Arnold (Viola) Koertje, Mildred (Duane) Nelson, Delbert Koertje, Lila (Wilbert) Hansen, Glenn Mays and Lenarda Grimm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or your favorite charity.