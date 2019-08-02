Norbert Guenther

CROFTON — Services for Norbert F. Guenther, 84, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. James Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with military rites by Crofton American Legion Post 128 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 3:30 p.m. vigil.
He died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.