Nanette Halvorson

YANKTON — Services for Nanette (Neitzke) Halvorson, 55, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in the Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory in Yankton and then an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
She died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her residence under hospice care after a lengthy battle with cancer.
1963-2019
Nanette was born Dec. 4, 1963, to Leon Arthur and Irene Joyce (Koehler) Neitzke in Norfolk and grew up there. She was baptized on Dec. 22, 1963, and confirmed on May 7, 1978, at Christ Lutheran Church. Nanette graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1982. She lived in Clearwater and Plainview and worked as a med aide.
In 2003, Nanette graduated with a licensed practical nurse degree from Northeast Community College. Nanette then moved to Yankton, where she worked at Ability Building Services for 11 years as one of the facility nurses. She then began working at Prairie Home Assisted Living as a charge nurse for five years until she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and decided she would focus on her cancer journey.
Nanette married Randy Allen in 1989 in Clearwater, and to this union, two wonderful children were born, Christopher Leon Allen and Roseanna Jean (Allen) Sawtell.
ln 2006, Nanette married Terry Lee Halvorson in Yankton, to which she gained another daughter, Lexi Rae (Halvorson) Bamberg.
Nanette was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church in Yankton.
Unable to have children, they adopted their most spoiled baby, Sam. Sam has been Nanette’s therapy dog through her cancer journey. There were days Sam never left Nanette’s side, always laying on her lap or beside Nanette very close. Sam always knew when Nanette was having a bad day and not feeling well.
Nanette’s hobbies included collecting snowmen, Peanut characters, light houses and wind chimes, and she loved Christmas. As a family, they enjoyed camping, gardening, flowers, traveling, spoiling their children, grandchildren and enjoying their German short-haired pointer, Sam.
Nanette got to enjoy her dream vacation to Europe, Amsterdam and Switzerland in 2018. She has dreamed of this vacation since seventh grade and seeing the windmills and huge tulip fields.
Nanette is survived by her spouse of 13 years, Terry Halvorson of Yankton; a son, Christopher (Bre) Allen and granddaughter Tyna (Allen) Schmidt; daughters Roseanna (Allen) Sawtell and grandson, Gavin Sawtell, all of Yankton, and Lexi (Luke) Bamberg of Corsica, S.D. Also survived by Nanette are her two nieces and two nephews; sisters Debora (Jim) Robertson of York and Linda (Marvin) Anderson of Harlan, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Teresa Halvorson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; her mother- and father-in-law, Patty (Sazma) Halvorson and Helge Jr. of Yankton; mothers, Irene Neitzke of Norfolk and Charlotte (Crawford) Neitzke; a brother, Charles Crawford of Norfolk; as well as many great-nieces, -nephews, cousins and friends.
Nanette also loved her fur grandbabies.
Nanette was preceded in death by her father, Leon Neitzke; her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Emma (Reed) Koehler; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Clara (Weidamen) Neitzke, Lawrence Sazama, Helde Florence (Hall) Halvorson and Helge Sr.; and several aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be left at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.