Nancy Rodekohr

Nancy Anne Westerman Rodekohr passed away Monday, July 23, 2019, at Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born March 11, 1950, in Omaha to Ferne Westerman. She moved to California at age 16 and to Chattanooga in early 1970s. She moved back to Nebraska in the 1980s and made her home there until 1993, when she moved back to Chattanooga after the death of her spouse.
She was preceded in death by her biological mother, Ferne Ferry; her adopted parents, Everett “Red” Westerman and Dorothy Bishop Westerman; and two spouses, Blaine Freeman and Timothy Rodekohr.
Nancy was an avid seamstress and quilter. She and her sister owned a drapery business for over 20 years, until her retirement in 2012.
She is survived by her sister, Marquetta (Charles) Witt; five brothers, James (Maureen) Cadwell, Everette “Sonny” Westerman, Mark Westerman, Mike Westerman and Pat Westerman; two step-granddaughters, Erin Freeman and Becky Roberts; one great-granddaughter, Veronica Freeman; and many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.
Per Nancy’s request, there will be no service, and she will be intered at a later date next to her parents in Nebraska.
Jasper Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.