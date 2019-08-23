HARTINGTON — Services for Nancy Pick, 75, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
She died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Hartington Care and Rehab Center.
O’NEILL — Services for Sharlene Summers, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Audrey F. Campanile, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Ewing. She died Friday, Aug. …
NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Luttman, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at The Ambassador Assisted Living in Nebraska City.
WAYNE — Services for Wilbur Heithold, 85, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
PILGER — Services for Vera M. Hansen, 97, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Memorial services for Benjamin Brooks, 96, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Winfield Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, Kan.
COLUMBUS — Private services for Vici Brooks, 74, Columbus, will be at a later date under the direction of Gass-Haney Funeral Home of Columbus.
NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. Kropp, 85, Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk. The Rev. Tom Hughes will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.