BLOOMFIELD — Services for Nancy Magorien, 75, Tekamah, formerly of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
She died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.
PIERCE —- Services for Peggy G. Stambaugh, 67, Pierce, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Jerry Connealy officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be…
NORFOLK — Services for Patti C. Spittler, 90, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
CLEARWATER — Services for Beverly Sparr, 64, Ewing, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
ATKINSON — Services for Bristol Ray Fix, 5-day-old infant daughter of Blaine Fix and Keyanna Micheel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Willowdale Cemetery north of Newport.
TILDEN — Services for Wesley Schroeder, 62, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.