1952-2019
Nancy Doernemann was born Nov. 20, 1952, in West Point, to Leonard and Gladys (Barta) Karel. She graduated from Clarkson High School and attended Kearney State College in Kearney for two years.
On Nov. 29, 1974, Nancy was united in marriage to Daniel Doernemann at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. The couple farmed north of Clarkson. Besides helping Dan on the farm, Nancy was a teacher’s assistant at District 57 grade school in Leigh for a few years before going to work at Hobby Lobby in Norfolk, from which she retired in 2017 after 20 years.
Nancy played softball for a number of years. She enjoyed going to youth sporting events, umpiring ball games, taking stats at high school football and basketball games, was an avid Husker fan, was on the board at the Clarkson Library and Museum and enjoyed volunteering around the community.
Nancy is survived by her spouse, Dan Doernemann of Clarkson; a son, Matthew Doernemann of Lincoln; a brother, Dan (Marcia) Karel of Seward; a sister, Patricia (Randall) Daehiling of Lincoln; a sister-in-law, Sally Karel of Lincoln; and her mother-in-law, Mary Ann Doernemann of Stanton.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Gladys Karel; a son, Joe Karel Doernemann; a brother, David Karel; and her father-in-law, Wilfred Doernemann.
