CLARKSON — Memorial services for Nancy Doernemann, 66, of Clarkson will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Rodney Kneifl officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service and will continue on 9:30 a.m. Friday until the service.
She died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
Memorials are suggested to the Clarkson Library, Clarkson Museum or the Clarkson Youth Program.