Mildred Kruse

OSMOND — Services for Mildred M. (Wortman) Kruse, 84, of Osmond will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Osmond.
Ashburn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2019
Mildred was born in Osmond on June 16, 1935, to Emil and Sarah Wortman. She was baptized on Aug. 25, 1935, at Immanuel Lutheran Church and confirmed March 21, 1948. She graduated from Osmond High in 1952.
Mildred married Gene Kruse on Sept. 8, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. During her life, she worked for Goeres Electric, Golter’s Store and was the bookkeeper for Skelly Gas Station in Osmond. After retirement, she worked at Tom’s Tavern with her son, Tom.
Mildred is survived by Tom Kruse of Osmond, Marty (Jackie) Kruse of Osmond, David (Shelley) Kruse of Osmond, Bill (Nancy) Kruse of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Barb (Todd) Tyler of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren; six step grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 18 step-great-great-grandchildren and four step great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Gene in 2015; an infant daughter; her parents; a sister and eight brothers.