Michael Rice

OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Michael D. Rice, 66, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale.
He died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is Neligh is handling arrangements.
1953-2019
Michael DeWayne Rice was born on Feb. 7, 1953, to Henry and Helen (Reefe) Rice at Plainview. He graduated from Tilden High School with the class of 1973.
He was united in marriage to Cindy Wulf on April 22, 1978, in Norfolk. Mike worked at Carharts, Tinsley Grain, Beef of America and retired in 2008.
He enjoyed hunting, grilling, collecting semis trucks, fishing and spending time with family and grandchildren. He was a member of the Neligh Lions Club.
Survivors include his spouse, Cindy of Neligh; his daughters, KikiMarie (Jarrod) Reese of Stanton, Nikki (Vince) Kallhoff of Oakdale and Kala (Kyle) Pelster of Elgin; his grandchildren, Alek, Corah, Olivia, Lexie, Gage, Evin, Logann and Brycen; a brother, Bob and Louise Pick of Ogallala and Bev Rice of Slivis, Ill.; a brother-in-law, Lyle Dredge of Neligh; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; his brothers, RoDean, Richard, Jim and Patrick in infancy; his sisters, Nadine, Jolene and LaVonne; a nephew, Rick; and his brothers-in-law, Leo and Boyd.
