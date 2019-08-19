WAYNE — Services for Merlin Saul, 88, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Wayne Country View Care in Wayne.
STANTON — Memorial services for Eleanor Foust, 86, Stanton, formerly of West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Barbara Uehling, 70, Hadar, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
NELIGH — A celebration of life for Cloyd Kilpatrick Jr., 91, Neligh, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Neligh Senior Center in Neligh with a slide show and time of sharing at 3 p.m.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Helen Jean Andersen, 88, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Clearwater.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ervin E. Tegeler, 92, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek. Military rites will be by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post 75.
CLARKSON — Services for Robert Hajek, 75, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rodney Kneifl will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Darrell Barrett, 81, Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home. No services are planned.
NORFOLK — Services for Audrey F. Campanile 96, of Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be held at a later date.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.