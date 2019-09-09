You are the owner of this article.
Merlin Beebout

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Merlin “Turk” Beebout, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Evangelical Free Church at Ainsworth. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 123. Private inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

He died Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.

Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to New Clear Lake Club or to the Courthouse Veteran’s Memorial Fund.

