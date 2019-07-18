You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...PEAKING IN THE 100 TO 109 RANGE TODAY AND
FRIDAY, DUE TO AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S AND DEWPOINTS
IN THE 70S.

* IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING
OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING OR
LATER IN THE EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT
EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING
CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE, AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.

Melvin Pospisil

ATKINSON — Services for Melvin Pospisil, 90, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Monday at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.

He died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Rock County Hospital in Bassett.

Memorials are suggested to the Aktinson American Legion or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson.

Elsie M. Good (nee Dangberg), 96, Sun City West, Ariz., went to be with her Lord on July 5, 2019.

PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

ATKINSON — Services for Melvin Pospisil, 90, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

MADISON — Services for Irene C. Reigle, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

WAYNE — Services for Inez Baker, 96, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

GRAND ISLAND — Memorial services for LaJean Marie Nichols, 72, Grand Island, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Ed Shambach will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery.

WAYNE — Services for Inez Baker, 96, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, will at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

O’NEILL — Services for Roy L. Jensby, 87, Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at O’Neill Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 4:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

